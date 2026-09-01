Did Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley get doxxed? Netizens say he got a ‘taste of his own medicine’

Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley has become the latest target of online backlash after social media users claimed to have shared his home address in response to his comments about privacy and public safety. The posts surfaced as criticism of Flock Safety intensified over its nationwide network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs), which privacy advocates say enable mass surveillance. Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley has become the latest target of online backlash after social media users claimed to have shared his home address in response to his comments about privacy and public safety. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Last week, Langley appeared on Fox News' Saturday in America, where he argued that Americans must strike a "compromise" between privacy and safety.

The remarks quickly spread across X. Critics accused him of supporting surveillance while expecting privacy for himself.

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Why are X users targeting Garrett Langley? During his Fox News interview, Langley said privacy and public safety should not be viewed as opposing goals.

"When people talk about just one of these, privacy or safety, they're prioritizing the wrong thing, and what we have to prioritize as a country is compromise. How do we have our safety, and how do we balance privacy?" he said.

His comments triggered thousands of reactions on X. Some users argued that Langley should experience the same loss of privacy they believe Flock's cameras impose on ordinary Americans.

One viral post read, “Well, he asked for a compromise on privacy and people decided to take him up on it, just not in the way he meant.”

Newsweek reported that numerous X users circulated what they claimed was Langley's address and screenshots allegedly showing his house on Google Street View, which Langley allegedly asked to blur.