Man allegedly kills wife, reports it as suicide; arrested

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:47 IST

PUNE A man in Hinjewadi, Pune, has been arrested on Saturday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly killing his wife, and then reporting it as a suicide.

The arrested man is identified as Vijay Vitthal Karhale, 28, a resident of Vighnaharta society, Bavdhan, Hinjewadi.

The wife is identified as Ayodhya Karhale, 22.

The incident happened on Friday on the terrace of the building, according to senior police inspector Yashwant Gawari of Hinjewadi police station.

“He took her dead body to the hospital and reported it as a suicide. The hospital informed the police, and he could not answer questions related to the suicide. That made us suspicious,” said senior PI Gawari.

The couple are believed to have had a late-night fight. The police suspect that he hit the wife on the head with an object before strangling her to death with a rope.

According to police, the accused then called up one of his friends and took the body to a local hospital.

“There were scratch marks on her body and forehead. He could not explain those. He used to drink and get into fights with her,” said senior PI Gawari.

There is blood on the deceased’s clothing, which the police have taken posession of. The doctors have preserved the viscera.

The man runs a small eatery that sells vada-pav, while the woman was a housewife. Natives of Parbhani, the two had been married for the past three years, according to the police. The complaint in the matter has been lodged by the deceased woman’s paternal uncle.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Hinjewadi police station. Assistant police inspector (API) Anand Pagare of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.