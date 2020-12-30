Man announces ₹25-K reward for missing pug

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:30 IST

The owner of a year-old pug which was stolen from a petrol pump in Vasai on December 27 has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for anyone who can get it back or can provide any information about the thief.

The Waliv police, who are investigating the case, suspect that a gang of illegal dog breeders could be behind the theft.

The complainant, Ravi Dhotre, runs a petrol pump in Vasai (East). He said he had left the pet pug, called Happy, at his petrol pump so that his staff members could take care of him while he and his family were going to Karnataka on December 24. “We returned to Vasai around 1.30am on December 28 and though my son wanted to see Happy, I told him we will visit him in the morning. However, my staff informed me on Saturday morning that Happy was missing,” said Dhotre.

After checking the CCTV camera footage of the petrol pump, Dhotre said that he saw an unidentified man leaving with the dog after filling petrol in his bike, around 9.40pm on Friday.

Dhotre then approached the Waliv police.

“My staff members were busy filling petrol, when the thief stole Happy within seconds and left,” said Dhotre. The police said the accused is a local and would often come to the petrol pump to fill fuel.