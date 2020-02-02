Man arrested for beating up woman

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 19:57 IST

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating up a woman after she called off their engagement over alleged dowry demands in Greater Noida, the police said.

The accused, identified as Shravan, is a resident of Kulesra village, the police said, adding that he was arrested on January 31.

Based on a complaint of the woman, an FIR was registered against Shravan at Ecotech III police station on January 30. In the complaint, she said that she was in a relationship with the accused for five months.

According to the police, the victim, who is a native of Bareilly, lives in Kulesra village and works at a private company.

According to the police, on January 28, the woman was returning from her office in Greater Noida when Shravan reached there on a bike and intercepted her. “He snatched my phone and switched it off. When I resisted, he punched me on my face. I lost balance and fell on the ground,” she said in the complaint.

The victim said that the accused admitted her to a hospital and fled the spot. Later, the woman informed her family members and also filed a police complaint against the accused.

The victim’s mother said that the accused started demanding a four-wheeler and some cash as dowry. “We told him that we are not affluent and can’t arrange these things. He did not agree and then we called off the engagement,” she said.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Sector Ecotech III police station, said that a case was registered against the accused under sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code. “The accused had got angry after his engagement was called off. We have arrested the accused. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Chauhan said.