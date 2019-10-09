Man arrested for brandishing gun at friend’s wedding

cities

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly brandishing a countrymade gun while dancing at his friend’s wedding in Dadri. A 13-second video of the incident had gone viral on social media last week.

The police arrested the accused, Jaan Mohammad, from his house in Razzak Colony in Dadri.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said that the incident took place on October 2 during a wedding procession in Dadri. “In the video, a man in sea blue suit was seen holding a countrymade gun in his right hand and dancing in the programme,” he said.

Someone recorded the video with a mobile phone and the footage was widely circulated. It took almost a week for the police to identity the suspect.

A police team scanned the video and found the incident took place during a marriage programme in Dadri. “On Wednesday, a police team conducted a search and arrested the accused, Jaan Mohammad. He said that he had attended the marriage ceremony of his friend, Mohsin, on October 2,” the SHO said.

The accused told the police that he was in jubilant mood and danced with the gun without noticing the violation.

The police seized the countrymade gun from this possession. “We have registered a case against him under the Arms Act. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.

In April this year, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order directing all district magistrates and district police chiefs (SPs/SSPs) to stop celebratory firings, and check armed people from attending such programmes. The order stated that the licensed weapons are issued for personal safety and not for use in marriages, public gathering, rallies, etc. The government also asked the district administration to ensure its implementation and take strict action against the violators.

Gautam Budh Nagar, which has around 9,000 licensed arms holders, witnesses frequent misuse of arms in celebrations despite action against the offenders from time to time.

