Man arrested for killing neighbour over parking

Man arrested for killing neighbour over parking

Jan 22, 2020 00:09 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Two days after being allegedly assaulted by his neighbour, a 29-year-old autorickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday in Kalyan (East).

Rajiv Patil and his neighbour Shambhu Yadav, 37, residents of Chakki Naka, were not on good terms and fought over every petty issue, said the police. Four years ago, Yadav, who works as a clerk, shifted to the chawl where Patil lived.

A police officer from Kolsewadi said, “On Sunday, Patil had a fight with Yadav over parking space on the chawl premises. Yadav had parked his bike and Patil didn’t have space to park his autorickshaw. They started arguing. Yadav got a rod and hit Patil on his head. Patil sustained series head injuries and was taken to hospital.”

He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Patil is survived by his parents and wife.

Police have arrested Yadav for murder.

Senior police inspector SB Salve said, “Earlier, it was an attempt to murder case under section 307 of Indian Penal Code. We have now registered a case under section 302 of IPC. We have arrested the accused and we will produce him in court on Wednesday.”

