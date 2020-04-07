e-paper
Man arrested for playing a prank amid lockdown

Man arrested for playing a prank amid lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:50 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
A 32-year-old man was arrested for calling up Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) in Thane, and giving them false information about people in need of food. The RDMC officials later found that the person played a prank. “Mohammad Hussain informed us about 40 poor people who wanted food. The RDMC team reached at the address at Ashar building but didn’t find anyone. We called up Hussain who said there were no such people and that he had dialed the number to play a prank. We handed him over to the police,” said a senior official from RDMC, Thane.

