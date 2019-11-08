Man arrested for rape of minor daughter after wife catches him in the act

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:42 IST

PUNE The Hinjewadi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man under relevant sections Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter.

The girl narrated the incident to the mother who then rushed to the police station to file a complaint.

According to the police officials investigating the crime, the girl complained about serious stomach ache and she was taken to the doctor by the mother. The doctor found that her private parts were injured.

The woman then went home and pretended to be asleep.

According to the complaint, the accused came home late at night and started sexually molesting the victim. At that time, the mother woke up and questioned him about his behaviour.

The accused then threatened to kill the duo. The woman raised an alarm and with the help of neighbours, reached the police station and filed a case against the accused, investigators said.

Police sub-inspector Kavita Rupnar said that the accused worked as a swimming pool cleaner. “ We have arrested him under POCSO and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on,” she said.