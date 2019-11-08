e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Man arrested for rape of minor daughter after wife catches him in the act

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Hinjewadi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man under relevant sections Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter.

The girl narrated the incident to the mother who then rushed to the police station to file a complaint.

According to the police officials investigating the crime, the girl complained about serious stomach ache and she was taken to the doctor by the mother. The doctor found that her private parts were injured.

The woman then went home and pretended to be asleep.

According to the complaint, the accused came home late at night and started sexually molesting the victim. At that time, the mother woke up and questioned him about his behaviour.

The accused then threatened to kill the duo. The woman raised an alarm and with the help of neighbours, reached the police station and filed a case against the accused, investigators said.

Police sub-inspector Kavita Rupnar said that the accused worked as a swimming pool cleaner. “ We have arrested him under POCSO and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on,” she said.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities