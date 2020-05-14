Man arrested for raping nine-year-old daughter in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 21:05 IST

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter at their home in Greater Noida. The suspect worked at a car washing agency and lived with his wife and daughter.

Police said the crime took place on Wednesday night, when the suspect in an inebriated condition sexually assaulted his minor daughter. “The suspect locked up his wife in another room and raped the girl,” Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said.

The girl’s mother informed the police and a team from Surajpur police station reached the spot. “However, the suspect had fled the spot y then. The girl was sent for a medical examination, which confirmed rape. Based on a complaint given by her mother, we registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Chander said.

On Thursday the suspect was arrested from Sector 144 area, again in an inebriated condition. Police said the suspect is an alcoholic. “He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” Chander said.