Man arrested for stealing laptops from parked cars

Greater Noida: Police Thursday arrested a man for allegedly stealing laptops from parked cars across Gautam Budh Nagar. The suspect was identified as Imtiyaz (28), a resident of Jaitpur in New Delhi. He used a slingshot and ball bearings to smash the car windows and steal laptops, which he sold to brokers at Nehru Place.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the suspect was wanted in six cases of laptop thefts from Noida, Greater Noida and Greater Noida West.

“We received information from informants about the suspect’s movement in Sector 90. We deployed a police team in plainclothes in the area. The suspect was trying to steal a laptop from a parked car when the police team arrested him,” he said.

Imtiyaz, during a press conference held after his arrest, revealed that he had learnt the trick of using a slingshot to steal laptop from a friend named Deepak, about a year ago, “I worked as a driver in Kolkata for some time and again returned to Delhi. I needed some money and then I met Deepak. He taught me to steal laptops from cars to make easy money,” he said.

He used to sell the stolen laptops to brokers in Nehru Place for ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 each. “I have stolen around 40 laptops and other valuables in the last one year,” he admitted. Police recovered a stolen scooter, one laptop, ₹3,100 cash, one slingshot and some steel ball bearings and a countrymade gun from his possession.

