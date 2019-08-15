Man arrested with tiger skin worth ₹10 lakh in Thane

cities

A 44-year-old man from Kolhapur was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday for trying to sell tiger skin at Mumbra

The accused, Shashikant Dandavte, was caught at Y Pass in Mumbra in the afternoon trying to sell the animal skin for ₹10 lakh, according to the police.

Acting on a tip, the crime branch laid a trap in the area.

“On finding his behaviour suspicious, we caught Dandavte who had the dried up tiger skin in his backpack,” said a senior officer from the crime branch.

“He said he was planning to sell it for ₹10 lakh. We are yet to investigate how he got the tiger skin,” the officer said.

The police handed over the tiger skin to the forest department for further inspection and booked Dandavte under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

