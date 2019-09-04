Man batters sister to death 7 yrs after her love marriage 

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Cousin held, four other accused still at large, say police

A man, along with his three cousin brothers and a friend, allegedly battered his younger sister to death nearly seven years after her love marriage, in Rae Bareli, on Monday. The police arrested one of the five accused on Wednesday and recovered a cricket bat that was used in the hate crime, said police.

The deceased, Anju Verma, 27, (belonging to OBC), was a resident of Ikschapurwa village under Salon police station limits. Cops said she was married to one Sandip Kumar, a dalit, against the wishes of her family.

Anju’s brother Pradeep Verma, his three cousins – Pankaj Verma, Ajay Verma and Vijay Verma – and their common friend Ashok were the accused, said police.

Superintendent of police (Rae Bareli) Swapnil Mamgain said Pankaj Verma was arrested on the complaint of the deceased’s husband Sandip Kumar. An FIR of murder under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against Verma.

In the FIR, Sandip mentioned that he was married to Anju around seven years ago. The couple left Ikschapurwa village due to life threats from the woman’s family and stayed in Ludhiana (Punjab) for around six years, said the SP.

Around a year ago, the Sandip and Anju returned to their village believing that the latter’s family would accept them.

However, Anju’s brother Pradeep along with others allegedly attacked her when she was alone on Monday night.

The accused assaulted the woman with a bat. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, said police.

The SP said Pradeep’s cousin Pankaj Verma had been arrested while efforts were on to nab the other four accused who were missing from their houses after the incident.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 23:22 IST