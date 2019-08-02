Man booked for abetment after woman ends life

cities

Greater Noida: The male friend of a 21-year-old woman who allegedly ended her life by consuming poison at her PG in Sector Beta 1 on July 30 has been arrested after the family filed a complaint against him.

The family alleged that the suspect, Arvind Kumar, was blackmailing the third-year physiotherapy student and that made her end her life. The woman had left behind a suicide note.

“When we questioned him, he said he was not aware of any problems in the woman’s life except that she was under academic stress. The family alleged that he was troubling her after which a case of abetment was registered against him,” said Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural). He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

