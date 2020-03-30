Man booked for violating quarantine in Vasai

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:51 IST

A 35-year-old man has been booked by Vasai police for venturing out of his house in Saloli, Vasai despite being placed in home quarantine. The man had returned from a trip from the United States on March 23 and had “home quarantine” stamp on his wrist. However, he was found walking leisurely on the streets. “After the neighbours called us, we booked the man under sections 269 (actions that might spread infection) and 188 (disobedience) of the IPC and also under the Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Management Act,” said a police officer. He has not been arrested yet.