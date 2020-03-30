e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man booked for violating quarantine in Vasai

Man booked for violating quarantine in Vasai

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:51 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old man has been booked by Vasai police for venturing out of his house in Saloli, Vasai despite being placed in home quarantine. The man had returned from a trip from the United States on March 23 and had “home quarantine” stamp on his wrist. However, he was found walking leisurely on the streets. “After the neighbours called us, we booked the man under sections 269 (actions that might spread infection) and 188 (disobedience) of the IPC and also under the Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Management Act,” said a police officer. He has not been arrested yet.

top news
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be buried, says BMC
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be buried, says BMC
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities