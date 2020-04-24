Man, brother booked for trying to open fire at neighbour after spat in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:18 IST

The Division Number 7 police have booked a history-sheeter and his brother for allegedly assaulting their neighbourers over petty issue on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Pandit, along with his brother Rajan Pandit and some unidentified accomplices, allegedly opened fire at the complainant, Sandeep Singh, a property dealer and a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar.

Sandeep said that he along with his friends, Shammi, Gogi and Kamal, were at his house for some business-related work. When his friends were leaving for their houses, Shammi got into a spat with the accused. When the complainant got to know about this, he went to intervene. However, the accused started assaulting him and also pointed a gun at his chest but the gun did not go off.

When the accused started to reload the gun, the bullet fell down. The accused then hit him with the gun and escaped.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused are also property dealers and have their offices nearby. The accused thrashed Sandeep because he had gone there to talk to them for abusing his friends.

On being asked if there was an old rivalry, the ASI said that nothing of the sort has come to the fore as of now. The accused are absconding and will be arrested soon. After their arrest, police will identify if the weapon used was licensed or not.

The case has been registered under Sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of accused.

Ajay Pandit is already facing trial in several criminal cases, including assault.