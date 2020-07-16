Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Shimla

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:09 IST

A man was buried alive and another injured after a retaining wall collapsed in Shimla on Thursday, police said.

Both the persons were rushed to the IGMC where one of them was declared brought dead.

The deceased Pyare Lal Sharma ,48, of Mandolghat village in Sunni tehsil was buried alive under the debris of the retaining wall near old barrier in Boileauganj police station area,” superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said.

Prem Lal,58, of Baleri village sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the IGMC hospital. Another person identified as Jagdish was able to escape as the debris fell on an old shed.

The SP said they are investigating the matter and the deceased’s body will be handed over to family after postmortem.

In another incident, a retaining wall near Brow-Chati link road in Jagatkhana area of Kullu district collapsed and a parked vehicle skidded off the road. However, no loss of life has been reported. The road has been closed as a preventive measure, said Kullu SP Gaurav Singh.

Heavy showers to continue, yellow warning issued

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 22 as the state meteorological department has issued yellow weather warnings for July 18 in the middle hills and for July 19 in lower and middle hills.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said isolated parts of the state were lashed by rains during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were normal while maximum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal.

Highest rainfall at 62.0mm occurred in Shimla district’s Khadrala followed by Jatton Barrage in Sirmaur district which received 48.0mm rain. Rampur Bushahr received 19.0mm, Sarahan 15mm, Kalpa in Kinnaur district 10mm while Dharamshala and Jubbal in Shimla district received 3mm rain each.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 26°C and Kufri was pleasant at 17.7°C. Manali recorded a high of 27.4°C and Dalhousie 22.2°C. Maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 30.8°C, Solan 29.0°C, Bilaspur 34.5°C, Hamirpur 34.2°C and Nahan 30°C. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum of 25.5°C.

Una was the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 36.6°C while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at 12.4°C.