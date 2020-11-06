e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man charred to death as car catches fire in Panchkula

Man charred to death as car catches fire in Panchkula

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was on the move when the flames erupted, trapping the driver inside.

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

An unidentified man was burnt to death after a car caught fire near Mauli village on Panchkula-Barwala highway on Thursday night.

Police said the flames erupted suddenly while the Maruti Swift DZire was on the move, jamming its doors and killing the driver. The vehicle continued to move as it caught fire until it hit a road divider.

The car was completed ravaged and its registration number was also damaged, making it difficult to ascertain its owner. Police have also not been able to establish how the fire broke out. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to douse the flames.

The body was moved to the Panchkula civil hospital’s mortuary for identification. Police are working to trace the car owner.

top news
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In