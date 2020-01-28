Man cheated of Rs 12.14 lakh in bitcoin investment

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:59 IST

H T Correspondent

The Pimpri Police have lodged a case of cheating against four persons involving the sum of Rs 12.14 lakh allegedly invested in the cryptocurrency business.

The crime took place between 2017 and 2018, investigators said.

Rajendra Anandrao Patil (44), a resident of Pimprigaon has lodged a complaint against the four men, whose names are being withheld at the point in time. No arrests have been made so far.

Police officials investigating the case said that the accused convinced Patil to invest in the bitcoin business a total of Rs 13.64 lakh.

They then allegedly only refunded Rs 1.50 lakh, cheating him of the balance Rs 12.44 lakh.

Police Inspector Kalyan Awtade said that cyber crime sleuths are tracing the the bitcoins.