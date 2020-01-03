e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Man dies after assault by restaurant bouncers in Amritsar

Man dies after assault by restaurant bouncers in Amritsar

A group of friends had gone to the restaurant to celebrate New Year and had asked its staff to serve food which led to the incident; seven, including hotel owner, booked

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old man who had gone to a restaurant in Amritsar to celebrate New Year on December 31 and was assaulted by its bouncers died on Friday , Amritsar police said.

The deceased was identified as Harjit Singh alias Raja, son of Makhan Singh and resident of Guru Ram Das colony, here at Sultanwind Road.

In his complaint, Navdeep Singh, resident of Sudarshan Nagar at Sultanwind Road, said, he and four friends, including Harjit, had gone to Social Heights—a restaurant at Ranjit Avenue here—on December 31 to celebrate the New Year. As we had already paid money to the restaurant, so we asked the staff for some food around 2.30am, he said. “The staff denied the same claiming the restaurant was closed, which led to argument,” Navdeep said.

“They pushed us out of the restaurant and bouncers attacked us with weapons. We all received injuries while Harjit was grievously hurt in the assault. As we raised alarm, the accused fled threatening us not to disclose the matter. We rushed Harjit to a private hospital, who had suffered severe head injuries, but he died during the treatment on Friday,” said the complainant, adding that the bouncers attacked us on the directions of the restaurant owner.

A case has been registered against Deya and Happy, bouncers at Social Heights, restaurant owner Amar Khurrana and four unidentified bouncers under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ranjit Avenue police station.

“The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted and body has been handed over to the family. Further investigation is on and efforts are being made to nab the accused bouncers. We will also investigate the role of restaurant owner in the incident,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, adding no one has been arrested so far.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities