Man dies after dumper crashes into his bike

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:36 IST

A 40-year-old Ulwe resident died after a dumper knocked down his bike on Uran-Belapur Road on Wednesday. The police have arrested the dumper driver.

According to the NRI Coastal police station, Bansi Devendra Behra was riding his two-wheeler when a dumper which was behind his bike crashed into him. He lost control of the bike and fell. Behra sustained severe head injuries.

“The dumper driver, Pankaj Kumar Mandal, 35, stopped and helped take Behra to Apollo Hospital. Behra was declared dead at the hospital,” said an officer from NRI Coastal police station.

The driver visited the police station and informed them about the mishap. He was arrested for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and later released on bail.