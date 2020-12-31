e-paper
Man dies during stunt on train: Police to quiz his friend

Man dies during stunt on train: Police to quiz his friend

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:37 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
The Thane government railway police (GRP) said it will interrogate the friend of a 21-year-old man, Dilshat Khan, who died while performing stunts on a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound local on December 26.

“We suspect that Khan’s friend was recording the victim’s video, when he was leaning out of the local and performing the stunts on the foot board. We will interrogate him to get a clarity on the incident and take further action accordingly,” said Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Thane GRP.

According to GRP officers, Khan was standing on the footboard of the local. He was leaning out of the train and performing stunts, when he hit a pole between Diva and Mumbra stations, and fell on the tracks. “Sheikh, along with GRP officers, rushed Khan to the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, where he was declared dead on the arrival,” said Dhakne.

