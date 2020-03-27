e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man dies midway after hospital denies ambulance after discharge

Man dies midway after hospital denies ambulance after discharge

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:12 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

After being denied an ambulance, after discharge, two sons took their father on a bike to their native village Chinchare, near Manor, from the Kasa government hospital, located over 40kms away. The father, however, succumbed to his wound mid-way.

Ladka Wavre, 50, a farmer, was bitten by a snake while he was working on his farm, on Wednesday. He was admitted to the government hospital in Kasa, Dahanu. However, he was discharged on Friday. His sons requested an ambulance, but were denied, said Bala, 30, the eldest son.

“We decided to take our father home on the bike. But, he passed away midway,” said Bala. “I blame the doctor for negligence in treating my father. He did not even arrange an ambulance to him home, he said.

Dr Kanchan Vanere, district civil surgeon, Palghar, said, “I have deputed an official to conduct an inquiry into this matter.”

top news
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities