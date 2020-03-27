Man dies midway after hospital denies ambulance after discharge

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:12 IST

After being denied an ambulance, after discharge, two sons took their father on a bike to their native village Chinchare, near Manor, from the Kasa government hospital, located over 40kms away. The father, however, succumbed to his wound mid-way.

Ladka Wavre, 50, a farmer, was bitten by a snake while he was working on his farm, on Wednesday. He was admitted to the government hospital in Kasa, Dahanu. However, he was discharged on Friday. His sons requested an ambulance, but were denied, said Bala, 30, the eldest son.

“We decided to take our father home on the bike. But, he passed away midway,” said Bala. “I blame the doctor for negligence in treating my father. He did not even arrange an ambulance to him home, he said.

Dr Kanchan Vanere, district civil surgeon, Palghar, said, “I have deputed an official to conduct an inquiry into this matter.”