Man dies, three relatives injured as truck hits their car in Manesar

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 20:14 IST

Gurugram: A 50-year-old man from Jaipur died while his father, wife and another relative were injured when their car allegedly hit a divider and turned turtle following a collision with an unidentified heavy vehicle near the bus stand in Manesar on National Highway 48 on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the man, identified as Raees Khan, died on the spot as he was crushed underneath the car as it toppled at least twice. His family members are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and their condition is said to be stable, the police said.

The police said that the incident took place around 5am when the family was on their way from Jaipur to Delhi to trace a missing family member. The police said they were also accompanied by relatives in two separate cars which were following them at a distance. One of the cars had reached Kherki Daula while the other was near Pachgoan at the time of the collision.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that an unidentified heavy vehicle, likely to be a truck, brushed against the car, following which the car lost balance and hit the divider. “The car then toppled over to the other side of the road and turned turtle at least twice. Khan, who was on the rear seat of the car, was thrown out of the vehicle. He died on the spot while his family members sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital,” said the police official.

The police said that the victim’s daughter had gone missing and the family had received information that she was in Delhi with a man. “The family had approached the local police in Jaipur for assistance and after receiving a lead that she was in Delhi, the family was on their way to locate her,” said the official quoted above, adding that it was uncertain if they were also accompanied by police officials from Rajasthan.

The suspect is yet to be identified and CCTV cameras in the area are being examined for possible leads, the police said.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a voluntary way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Wednesday, said the police.