Man duped of ₹33K

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A transporter was allegedly duped of ₹33,697 after he placed an order for purchasing a mobile phone, the police said on Friday. The police said that an unidentified caller contacted him, promising to deliver the phone at the earliest on payment of a nominal delivery charge.

According to the police, the man received a call at his office in Bilaspur from an unidentified person, who assured him that his phone would be delivered in a few days time and that he has to pay ₹10 as a delivery charge.

“I transferred ₹10 from my account online. Immediately, a total of ₹33, 697 was deducted from my bank account in four transactions. Later, I realised that I had been cheated,” he said in the police complaint.

The police said that the incident took place on October 19 and was reported to the police on November 8. After investigation, a case was registered on Thursday.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the suspects are yet to be identified. “We are checking details of the bank account and trying to trace the unidentified caller,” he said.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 66 D and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at cybercrime police station, said police.

