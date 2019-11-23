Man ends life by jumping in front of Metro

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:25 IST

Noida: A 25-year-old man allegedly took his life on Saturday morning by jumping in front of the train at the Golf Course Metro station. No suicide note was recovered from him or the spot.

The incident took place on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro, going from Noida Electronic city towards Dwarka. The incident affected services between Electronic City and Karol Bagh briefly in the morning.

The victim was identified as a resident of Delhi who works as a software developer with a private IT firm, police said.

“From what we have learnt so far, it seems that he was visiting a friend in Noida and according to family members, he was supposed to return home Saturday. However, they don’t have any details about who the friend was or where (s)he lives,” Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

He also said the family has not mentioned any reason as to why the victim ended his life.

Police said from the CCTV footage, it is clear that he jumped in front of the train with the intent to end his life. It doesn’t seem to be an accident, police said.

“He jumped just as the train entered the station and was slowing down. He sustained a head injury after which he collapsed onto the tracks and died. However, the body was sent for an autopsy and the cause of death will be confirmed once the report comes in,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 1, said.

Officials from DMRC tweeted about the incident. “Proper protocol was followed and there was a delay in the blue line services from Noida Electronic City to Karol Bagh from 9.26am to 9.48am after which the services were restored,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).