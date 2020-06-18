e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man found dead in car a day after taking test for Covid-19

Man found dead in car a day after taking test for Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside his car in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday afternoon, a day after he was tested for Covid-19, the police said.

Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (West), said the man’s test result was awaited. He lived in Moti Nagar, close to where he was found dead around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The DCP said when the police reached the spot, they found him dead in his car that was locked from the inside and the air-conditioning was turned on.

The man was also found to have vomited on himself inside the vehicle.

“At this moment, we feel he either died of Covid-19 or cardiac arrest,” said a senior police officer.

Simultaneously, the point are also probing the possibility of foul play as well as suicide. “We’ll know more once we receive the autopsy report,” the officer said.

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In