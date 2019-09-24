Man found wounded with his throat slit in Badalpur

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:32 IST

A 20-year-old man was found wounded with his throat slit in a field in Badalpur on Tuesday morning. Local residents informed the police who rushed him to the district hospital.

Pathneesh Kumar, in-charge, Badalpur police station, said that residents had informed the police about the matter through the helpline. “A police response vehicle had rushed to the spot and personnel found him wounded in a field. The victim was unable to say anything, owing to the injury,” he said.

Kumar said a police team immediately rushed him to a government hospital. “He was first admitted to a primary health centre in Badalpur. He was then referred to Noida’s district hospital for better medical care,” he said.

Kumar said it was not clear how the victim was injured in the throat. “But primary investigation shows the wound was inflicted with a sharp knife or a blade,” Kumar said. The police said they were investigating if the victim was attacked by somebody.

The police said that the victim was not able to even write anything in order to describe the incident or share his address. “He was not able to utter a word. We are trying to establish his identity. We have launched a probe but have not received any complaint in this regard,” he said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 23:32 IST