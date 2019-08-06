Man gets 10 years in jail for killing wife

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The district court awarded a 10-year imprisonment to a man for killing his wife for dowry in 2016.

On May 27, 2016, Dhanpal Singh had lodged an FIR at Sector 39 police station stating that he was informed of the death of his daughter by her in-laws. His daughter Radha was married to Dushyant, a resident of Chhalera near Sector 44, Noida, on February 12, 2016. He had given a Swift car and 12 tolas of gold besides other goods as dowry. However, her in-laws were not satisfied and were demanding more, the FIR said.

Radha was killed just three months and 13 days after the wedding. She was strangulated to death. Her in-laws claimed that she had committed suicide. The court found that her in-laws were demanding ₹10 lakh and an SUV as dowry.

“On Monday, additional district judge Vineet Chaudhary held her husband Dushyant, father-in-law Brahampal and mother-in-law Kaushalya guilty under the IPC Section 304B (unnatural death of a woman within seven years of marriage) and awarded a sentence of imprisonment of 10 years to the husband and seven years each to the father-in-law and mother-in-law. Under IPC Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), the court awarded all three accused imprisonment of one year each. Under the Dowry Prohibition Act, the accused were sentenced to imprisonment of six months each,” Brahamjit Bhati, district government counsel, said on Tuesday.

In another dowry death case, a man sentenced to life for killing his wife in 2011.

“In another judgment on August 3, additional district judge Pawan Pratap Singh awarded life imprisonment to Chandan Singh under IPC Section 304B and seven years’ imprisonment each to the other three accused in-laws of the woman. Under IPC Section 498A, all accused were awarded imprisonment of three years each.Under Dowry Prohibition Act, they were each awarded two years’ imprisonment,” the government counsel said.

