Man held for abetting flight attendant’s suicide

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:33 IST

Gurugram Two days after a 23-year-old flight attendant killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan at a paying guest accommodation in DLF Phase-3, the police arrested the owner of the PG on Thursday evening. The flight attendant’s father had alleged that the owner was harassing and humiliating his daughter.

The man, identified as Amarinder Singh, 34, a Faridabad resident, visited the police station on Thursday and was arrested.

During questioning, the man said that he and the woman were in a relationship since January. The woman came to Gurugram around a year ago for her job as a flight attendant with a private airline. She was initially living in DLF Phase-1, but shifted to his PG in August.

According to the police, the man suspected that the woman to be involved with another man and they often argued over this. On Tuesday evening, the accused allegedly passed inappropriate comments and humiliated the woman, following which she allegedly killed herself.

The police said that the man had also allegedly called her father and said that his daughter might kill herself.

Around 2.30am on Tuesday, the woman hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room and her body was spotted around 8.30am by the caretaker of the PG.

Ramniwas, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), DLF Phase-3 police station, said, “The man has been arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the man under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-3 police station. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.