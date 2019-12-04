Man held for assaulting woman with stick, video goes viral

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:31 IST

Gurugram: A man barged into the office of a 36-year-old woman in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk and allegedly assaulted her with a stick on Tuesday over a minor dispute between the two neighbours, the police said. The woman sustained eight stitches on her head and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable, they said, adding that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday night.

A video clip of the alleged incident went viral on social media in which the suspect could be seen hitting the woman with a stick repeatedly as she lay on the ground wailing and pleading. In the purported video, recorded by a bystander, the suspect could be seen abusing the woman as he rained multiple blows on her body.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5pm when the woman, Savita Chaudhary, who has a printing business, was at her office. The police said the suspect, identified by first name as Gajender, along with three unidentified persons, barged into her office and asked for the whereabouts of her husband.

In her police complaint, Savita said, “I called my husband up, but they refused to talk to him. Gajender, then, started beating me with a stick and I fell. He continued to hit me on my arms and feet. He broke the office computer and phone and kept abusing me. He also threatened to kill me before leaving.”

Savita’s husband, Yogesh Chaudhary alleged that Gajender was drunk and that the brazen attack was pre-planned. “On Dhanteras last month, my wife had an argument with Gajender’s wife over a rent related matter. We had rented a property from Gajender for the business. We wanted to pay the rent through a cheque, but he wanted the payment in cash. There had been an argument over this,” he said.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Shivaji Nagar police station, said that the suspect seen in the video was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court. “We are checking for involvement of any other person. Preliminary probe revealed that there was personal enmity over an argument,” said the SHO.

Yogesh said that they vacated Gajender’s property on November 17 after clearing all the dues.

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of IPC at Shivaji Nagar police.