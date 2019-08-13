Man held for issuing threat to blow up Krishna temples in Mathura

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:01 IST

A man from Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly issued threats to blow up Prem Mandir and Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temples in Mathura and Vrindavan on August 8, was arrested after he got injured in an encounter with the police in the forest area of Jait town in Mathura on Monday, police said.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Shalabh Mathur, the caller was identified as Ajay Singh Rajora, a resident of Gumashta Nagar under Chandan Nagar police station in Indore (MP). He was undergoing treatment in Mathura district hospital. Rajora was staying with his relatives at the Hare Rama Hare Krishna Ashram in Vrindavan.

“Rajora had given similar threats to the police in April, 2018 and was out on bail. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head for the August 8 case. He was also arrested in 2018 for similar threats and booked under sections 420/201/506 of the Indian Penal Code,” said the SSP.

Four teams of cops were constituted to trace him after the culprit’s threat call on August 8. Initially, a rickshaw puller was rounded up on suspicion. He told police that one of his passengers had taken his phone to call someone, but he fled with his phone.

“On Monday, we traced the accused’s location in Vrindavan town. A police team led by circle officer Ramesh Kumar Tiwari reached to the spot. After seeing police, Rajora started firing at the team and tried to escape under cover of firing. However, he was arrested after being injured in return firing by the police in the forest area of Jait town,” said Mathur, adding police fired at him in self defence and he sustained bullet injury in his leg.

A motorcycle, a country made pistol and live cartridges were also recovered from his possession, said the SSP.

The accused was wanted in the case registered at Vrindavan police station on August 8. The case was registered under section 153, 507 of the IPC.

