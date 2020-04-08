e-paper
Home / Cities / Man held for providing false information to police about community gathering in Khadki

Man held for providing false information to police about community gathering in Khadki

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A man has been arrested by Pune police on Wednesday for providing false information to the police about a gathering of a community at a religious centre in Khadki.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Prakash Pandurang Dalvi, 40, a resident of Mula road in Khadki.

On April 1, the accused called the police control room and complained about gathering of eight to ten people on Mula road, said officials.

As per the orders of Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, gathering for a prayer of any religion and assembly of people for any other reason is prohibited in the city until April 14 due to the 21-day lockdown implemented to curtail the spread of Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

Therefore, the police rushed to the spot to find the religious premises locked from the outside.

The site was opened and checked, but the policemen found nobody in the premises.

The police traced the number of the caller and found that the accused had used his friend’s mobile number to make the call. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station against the man.

