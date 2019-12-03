e-paper
Man held for sending lewd messages to Cong leader

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

A 30-year-old man from central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk was arrested after a Delhi Congress leader filed a complaint on Tuesday, alleging the man had been sending her lewd messages on WhatsApp and Facebook.

According to the police, after receiving the complaint from the woman, in which she had attached proof of the messages, a team was sent to the man’s house in Chandni Chowk and he was arrested for the alleged crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said the police booked the man under Indian Penal Code section 509 for using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Police said the man works as a private sanitation worker and is married. His past criminal record is being checked, the police said.

