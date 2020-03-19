e-paper
Man held for setting wife ablaze in Kondhwa

Man held for setting wife ablaze in Kondhwa

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE A man was arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday for attempted murder of his wife, after he set her on fire in Kondhwa.

The accused has been identified as Haridas Gangadhar Jogdand, 25, a resident of Gokulnagar, of Budrukh. He is a native of Gaur village of Purna in Parbhani. He was produced in a local court on Thursday and remanded to police custody.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Changuna Haridas Jogdand, 22, the victim.

The woman sustained 65 per cent burns on her body and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to police.

The couple were involved in a domestic fight at around 7 am on Tuesday over going to the man’s native village in Parbhani, as the woman was refusing to do so.

As the fight turned violent, the man threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze, according to the police.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station against Jogdand.

Police sub inspector S Chavan of KOndhwa police station is investigating the case.

