Man held for stealing parked car’s tyres, valuables

Oct 29, 2019

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing the tyres of a parked car as well as valuables kept inside the vehicle in Noida’s Sector 144. The suspect was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Aligarh, who works as a taxi driver.

Jitendra Kumar Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said on October 23, a woman and her friend were returning to her residence in Noida’s Sector 44 when her car broke down. “They tried to restart the vehicle but failed. They later called a mechanic who checked the vehicle but failed to fix the issue. The mechanic told them that there were some technical issue as it was an automatic car,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman had no choice but to leave the car parked on the roadside and return home. The next morning, the woman visited the spot and found that all four tyres of the car were stolen. The thief had also smashed the car’s glasses and fled with her laptop bag, registration certificate of the vehicle, driving licence and debit cards, among other items. The woman then informed the police and filed a complaint at Surajpur police station.

Deekhit said the police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC and launched a search for the suspect. “We received a tip-off that a man was planning to sell the stolen goods in Surajpur. A police team was deployed in the area to check him out,” he said.

The suspect reached the spot on Monday evening in a stolen WagonR. “Police team signalled him to stop for checking. The suspect failed to produce papers for the vehicle. The police team also found the stolen tyres and valuables inside the vehicle,” Deekhit said.

Police said the suspect has been involved in stealing valuables from cars parked in Noida and Greater Noida. “He used to sell the stolen valuables at cheap rates,” he said. The suspect was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

