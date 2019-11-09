Man held for taking loans, credit cards using forged papers

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 20:08 IST

Greater Noida: A 41-year-old man was arrested in Dadri for allegedly availing of loans and several credit cards from banks using forged documents. The suspect was identified as Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Supertech Eco Village in Bisrakh.

Police have recovered four cars, along with some fake Aadhaar cards, debit cards, driving licences and PAN cards from his possession.

Ranvijay Singh, SP (rural) Gautam Budh Nagar, said they received information about the movement of the suspect near Roopwas roundabout in Dadri. “A police team reached the spot and stopped a Maruti Vitara Brezza for checking around 10.30pm Friday. The suspect failed to provide the vehicle’s papers. The police scanned the car and found it had a doctored registration number,” he said.

The suspect, during interrogation, revealed that he had bought the car on instalment in 2017. “The suspect revealed that he got a car loan using forged documents. He then doctored the number plate and did not pay any instalment at all,” Singh said.

The police conducted a search at his residence and found three more cars – Maruti Alto, Honda Amaze and Swift Dzire. The suspect revealed that all cars were bought using the same technique. The suspect, originally from Madhya Pradesh, had moved to Noida in 2009.

He told police that he initially worked for a private bank in Noida and learnt the techniques of banking and loan facilitation. “In 2017, he quit the job and started taking loans from banks after forging documents. He also used to call random people pretending to be an HR official of some company and seek their resume and other credentials and IDs. Later, he used to use the same document to get loans and credit cards,” Singh said. He was arrested in 2014 by the Sector 58 police in a similar case of cheating.

Police recovered a laptop, six Aadhaar cards, four driving licences, five debit cards, two credit cards, one voter ID, eight cheque books and four cars from his possession.

Dadri police have registered a case under sections 420, Section 467, Section 468, Section 471 and Section 482 of the IPC. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.