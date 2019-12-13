Man held for throwing three children in canal

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:55 IST

Sonepat police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering his three minor children after he jumped into Moonak canal along with them near Dodpur village in Panipat on September 23.

He was produced before the court which sent him on police remand.

The accused, identified as Mushtaq of Salimsar village in Sonepat, had allegedly jumped into a canal along with his 13-year-old son Sohail, two daughters—Sayna, 11 and Suhana ,3,—near Dodpur village in Panipat on September 23. However, the incident came to fore on December 3 after the accused confided the information in his wife, Samina, who then informed the police.

Sadar Sonepat station house officer (SHO) Mandeep Singh said the police had fished out bodies of Sohail and Sayna from Haiderpur area on December 9, but, were unable to trace the body of the third child.

The case date backs to September 23, when the accused along with his three children went missing from his home. “My husband and three children went missing and I suspected that someone had kidnapped them and approached the police,” Samina said, adding that she left for her parents house in a nearby village after the incident.

After remaining missing for over two months, the accused visited his in-laws’ house on December 3 where he allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He was rushed to a government hospital in Khanpur in Sonepat and survived. During the treatment, the accused told his wife that he had thrown their children into the canal. Following his confession, Samina approached the police and the accused was arrested.

“Mushtaq has confessed to his crime. During initial questioning, he said he was facinga financial crunch after thieves decamped his shop. He revealed that he had managed to come out of the canal but left his children to drown as they cried for help,” the police officer said.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on, the cop said.