Man held in Ambala for attacking cops on Covid-19 duty

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:41 IST

A day after three men attacked the cops patrolling on Covid-19 duty in Ambala cantonment, police nabbed one of them for the violation on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Akbar alias Anna, 30, and the other two are at large.

On Tuesday, the police party, led by sub-inspector (SI)Jaswinder Singh, were attacked by the three accused when the officials were crossing the Deha Colony area of cantonment to keep a tab on lockdown violators in the area.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 307 (attempt to commit murder ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

“As we entered the lane, the three men started hurling abuses at us. Meanwhile, a crowd started gathering and Akbar attacked me with a sharp-edged weapon. The three then threatened us of dire consequences if we enter the lane again and fled with the weapon,” Singh said.

Station in-charge Vijay Kumar said, “Akbar was arrested on the complaint of the SI. The accused was presented before a court that has sent him to judicial custody.”