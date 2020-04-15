e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man held in Ambala for attacking cops on Covid-19 duty

Man held in Ambala for attacking cops on Covid-19 duty

The accused was presented before a court that has sent him to judicial custody

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after three men attacked the cops patrolling on Covid-19 duty in Ambala cantonment, police nabbed one of them for the violation on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Akbar alias Anna, 30, and the other two are at large.

On Tuesday, the police party, led by sub-inspector (SI)Jaswinder Singh, were attacked by the three accused when the officials were crossing the Deha Colony area of cantonment to keep a tab on lockdown violators in the area.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 307 (attempt to commit murder ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

“As we entered the lane, the three men started hurling abuses at us. Meanwhile, a crowd started gathering and Akbar attacked me with a sharp-edged weapon. The three then threatened us of dire consequences if we enter the lane again and fled with the weapon,” Singh said.

Station in-charge Vijay Kumar said, “Akbar was arrested on the complaint of the SI. The accused was presented before a court that has sent him to judicial custody.”

top news
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities