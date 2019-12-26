Man held with cash hidden in soya boxes at Delhi airport

cities

Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Delhi airport were in for a surprise when two boxes of soya chunks with the luggage of a passenger were found stuffed with $22,600 and 17,200 Euros worth about Rs 30 lakh, on Wednesday night.

The man, who was scheduled to board a flight to Bangkok, was handed over to the customs for allegedly carrying the undeclared currency more than the permissible cash limit.

Assistant inspector general, CISF, Hemendra Singh said that around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, personnel from the surveillance and intelligence wing zeroed in on a passenger inside terminal 3 of the airport.

“A close watch was maintained on him and the staff in the security hold area was directed to check him thoroughly. The passenger, who was later identified as Rohit Aggarwal, an Indian, was then asked to cooperate for a detailed frisking and baggage check,” Singh said. The man was to board an Air India flight to Bangkok in Thailand.

Two boxes of soya chunks in which the currency was concealed was recovered from his luggage. “Since the man could not show any valid document for carrying an amount above the permissible limit (less than or equal to Rs 20 lakh), the customs department was informed and he was handed over along with the cash,” the officer said.