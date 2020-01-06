Man held with pistol, bullets in metro station

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:44 IST

New Delhi:

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to sneak into the Metro with a pistol and live bullets at the Jamia Milia Islamia station on Monday morning.

Police said the pistol was recovered from the man’s bag but he said it did not belong to him.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi Metro) Vikram Porwal said the man, Ameer Hamza Khan, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh who lives in Zakir Nagar, told police he is a Mathematics teacher in Gurugram.

According to Central Industrial Security Force personnel, Khan reached the metro station with a bag around 10.20 am and headed for security check to board a train.

Assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh said the CISF men spotted a suspicious image during the X-ray screening.

“A manual check of his bag led to the recovery of a country-made pistol along with five live 9mm caliber bullets. When questioned, he said he lives in Zakir Nagar and is a Mathematics teacher at an institute in Gurugram. Since he could not give a satisfactory reply for carrying the pistol, Delhi Police was alerted and the man was handed over to them along with the weapon,” Singh said.

DCP Porwal said the man was booked for illegal possession of arms. A case was registered at Okhla Vihar metro police station and the man was arrested, he said.