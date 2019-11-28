e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Man hires taxi for PGI, snatches it at knifepoint in Panchkula

The accused sat in the car with his face concealed under a cloth. When questioned by the taxi driver, he said he had covered his mouth due to an infectious disease

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
After asking the taxi driver to take a detour, the accused flashed a knife to threaten him.
After asking the taxi driver to take a detour, the accused flashed a knife to threaten him.(Shutterstock photo)
         

An unidentified man, who hired a cab to reach PGIMER, snatched the car after threatening the driver with a knife in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 5, on Tuesday.

The victim, Swapnil, is a mechanic, who lives in Railway Colony, Kalka.

He told the police that he drove a Hyundai i10 as a taxi on the side. On Tuesday, he received a call around 5pm for a cab booking. The caller told him he wanted to go to PGIMER, Chandigarh, to pick up his relatives.

When Swapnil picked up the caller, he found his face covered with a cloth. On being questioned, the customer responded that he was concealing his mouth due to an infectious disease.

On the way, the man asked Swapnil to take the car through MDC. As they reached near the MDC gurdwara, the man brandished a knife, and told Swapnil to step out of the car. When Swapnil got out, the accused sped away after also snatching his mobile phone, he told the police.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. An investigation has been launched to trace the car and the accused.

top news
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities