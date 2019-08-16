Man jailed for assaulting, sexually harassing neighbour

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:12 IST

A local court has awarded three years in jail to a Phase 11 man for sexually harassing and assaulting his neighbour in 2017.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Mohit Bansal, also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on the convict. He was booked on May 13, 2017, on the complaint of the victim, a housewife.

The woman had alleged that the man, who lived in the same building as her, had been harassing her for six months by making lewd gestures at her. Her husband had warned him to mend his ways, but in vain.

The victim claimed that on May 13, 2017, around 8am, she stepped down to the ground floor to feed a cow, when the accused came there and caught hold of her arm. When she resisted, he tore off her clothes and thrashed her.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Phase 11 station.

Later, the accused got anticipatory bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court. During trial, he had contended false implication owing to dispute over hygiene and cleaning of stairs, but failed to convince the court.

