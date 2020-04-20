Man jumps off window to escape from quarantine centre, booked

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:31 IST

A 44-year-old man who was quarantined at Tata Housing Amantra, tried escaping by jumping off the window, suffered severe injuries, on Sunday. The Kongaon police booked the man under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was quarantined on April 18. On Sunday evening, while the doctors and staffs at the quarantine centre were away, he tried jumping off the window and suffered severe leg injuries.

There are around 144 persons quarantined at this centre from across Bhiwandi, Thane and Kalyan- Dombivli.

An officer from Kongaon police station said, “He was unsuccessful in escaping as he suffered fracture on his leg after he jumped off. His condition is stable now. He has been booked for violating quarantine norms.”