Man kidnapped, pushed to death from building

Man kidnapped, pushed to death from building

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:52 IST
LUCKNOW: A man was allegedly pushed to death from a high-rise building in Gosainganj police station area of Lucknow after being kidnapped on Saturday, said police.

According to the FIR, father of the deceased Om Prakash alleged that his son Ravindra Kumar (in his thirties) was kidnapped by a person with whom he had a financial dispute. The accused kidnapped Kumar and asked the family to cough up Rs 2 lakh. The ransom call was made to the deceased’s wife, said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR of kidnapping and murder against two persons.

