Man killed in hit-and-run on Pune-Nashik highway

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:33 IST

PUNE: A man was killed in a hit-and-run on the Pune-Nashik highway, passing through Chakan, Pune on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Ramdulare Aitu Prajapati (30) a resident of Karuli in Khed, and a native of Bharatpur, Koriya district in Chattisgarh, according to police.

The deceased man was crossing the highway on foot when an unidentified tempo rammed into him, according to the police.

The body was discovered by passers-by on Thursday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ganeshprasad Aitu Prajapati (22) the younger brother of the deceased man who also lives in Kuruli.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(a)(b) of Motoe Vehicle Act was registered at Chakan police station. Police sub inspector S Dalvi of Chakan police station is investigating the case.