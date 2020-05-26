e-paper
Man killed over financial dispute in Malerkotla

The victim and another man were attacked by three assailants with sharp-edged weapons in Jamalpur area.

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 00:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 25-year-old man was murdered reportedly over a financial dispute in Malerkotla, around 35km from Sangrur, on Monday. The victim and another man were attacked by three assailants with sharp-edged weapons in Jamalpur area.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamshad of Malerkotla. Police said both of them were rushed to the local government hospital, where Shamshad was declared brought dead, while the other victim, whose identity is unclear, is undergoing treatment.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said Shamshad was killed over a money-related dispute. “We have launched a probe and registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the three accused at City-1 police station. The culprits have been identified and would soon be arrested,” he added.

