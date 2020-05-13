Man kills live-in partner; flees with son from Greater Noida

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:08 IST

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in a rented accommodation in Swarn Nagri area of Greater Noida. The incident came to fore on Wednesday morning after locals informed police about a foul smell from their flat. A police team from Sector Beta 2 police station reached the spot, broke into the flat and found the decomposed body of the woman on the floor.

According to police, the victim Pinki Kumari, who hailed from Bihar, had moved in to the Greater Noida society with the suspect Sumit Rajput, 35, and his six-year-old son from his first marriage. The suspect is currently on the run with his son. The victim and suspect had some monetary dispute, police said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said prima facie, it appears that she was killed about three or four days ago. “The neighbours said they had not seen the family for nearly a week. The door was locked from outside,” he said.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta 2 police station, said the post-mortem report revealed that the victim was strangled to death. “We talked to the Kumari’s family members and came to know that Kumari and Rajput had met six months ago while working as employees at a paying guest facility in Delhi. The man had divorced his first wife and he had a son from that marriage. The victim and suspect started living together and moved to Greater Noida,” he said.

Upadhyaya said that Kumari was demanding some money from Rajput to start her own paying guest facility, and this had led to frequent arguments. “Police investigation showed that Rajput strangled the woman and fled the spot over the same issue,” he said.

Police said they found another address of Rajput in Ashok Nagar, New Delhi. A police team visited that address but he could not be found. Police informed Kumari’s parents in Bihar and launched a search to trace her live-in partner and son.

Tejveer Bhati, president of the Swarn Nagri Resident Welfare Association said that the couple had moved in six months ago. “On Wednesday, some neighbours noticed the foul smell from the flat and we informed the flat owner,” he said.

Police said they have not received a complaint from the victim’s family or relatives yet. In the absence of a complaint, the police have not registered an FIR and are conducting preliminary inquiries.