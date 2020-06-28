e-paper
Man kills three kids, self in Nallasopara

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:15 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
A 35-year-old garlic trader, in Babulpada, Nallasopara (East), killed his three children and later died by suicide on Saturday.

The man stayed with his children, eldest son aged 10, and daughters aged eight and three respectively. He sedated his three children and slit their necks and later died by suicide in his rented house.

Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of police, Palghar, said, “The victim’s father informed us after he found the bodies. We rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. We seized the blood-stained knife which was used to kill children and have registered case of murder against the deceased victim. We are looking out for victim’s wife.”

