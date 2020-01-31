Man kills wife after argument in Moga

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:27 IST

A 38-year-old man on Friday allegedly killed his wife after having a heated argument with her at Tarewala village in Moga district.

The deceased was identified as Kamaljit Kaur (37) who worked as a domestic help in the locality.

The incident took place around 4pm and the accused, Ekonkar Singh, fled from the spot after committing the crime.

After getting receiving information, police rushed to the spot and started investigations. The victim’s body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police found in their preliminary probe that the couple was not in good terms for the past few days and the husband was suspecting his wife of having in an extra-marital affair.

“After a heated argument, Ekonkar hit her on the head with a wooden log, leading to her death,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Paramjit Singh Sandhu.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Moga city police station.