Man morphs pictures of women to blackmail them; arrested

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:41 IST

Ghaziabad: The police Friday arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly blackmailed women after morphing pictures, lifted from their social media profiles, onto obscene ones and sending them to their families.

The suspect was identified as Manoj Tyagi, of Muradnagar. The police said earlier this week, the husband of a 35-year-old woman sought police help after he received a morphed and objectionable picture of his wife and the sender demanded ₹2 lakh for not leaking the picture online.

“We took up electronic surveillance to identify the man and arrest him. He told us that he has been using morphed pictures to blackmail women for the past one year. About a fortnight ago, he had sent morphed pictures of a minor girl to her parents and blackmailed them,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

The cops also recovered about 70-80 morphed pictures of different women from him as well as six mobile phones and SIM cards.

“He used an app to morph the pictures and had a huge collection of objectionable pictures. A register, containing the phone numbers and other details of families he had targeted, was also recovered. We are investigating further,” Jadaun said.

“We have identified four cases in which he is involved. The cases are lodged in Masuri, Muradnagar and Sihani Gate police stations,” the SP said.

The suspect was booked for stalking, extortion and also under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.